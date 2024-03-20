Sweet Baby Inc’s NEW CLIENT EXPOSED_ Unknown 9 Awakening; they’re BANNING anyone who notices

Mirrored Content



Rumors started spreading that there was a new game discovered to have been worked on by Sweet Baby Inc. That game is called Unknown 9: Awakening, and when players went to the Steam forum to discuss this possible connection, the studio banned most of the people out of there. They clearly don't want anyone to know the truth... but folks... we got the RECEIPTS. Sweet Baby has a history of working on this franchise as writers, and it's clear they worked on this game.

