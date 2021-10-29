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MESSAGE TO THE 99%
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511 views • October 29, 2021
Our happiness is a poison for the Cabal! Therefore... Be happy!
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Pixabay
Google images
Videos:
4K Abstract Angelic Wings ~ Motion Background ~Relaxing Meditation Worship Wallpaper AA-vfxMotion Backgrounds by: "#AAvfx" - https://www.youtube.com/dvdangor2011
Music:
The Gigantic Epic Day After Tomorrow by Sascha Ende
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/413-the-gigantic-epic-day-after-tomorrow
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Track: Altrøx - Spears [NCN Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightNation Watch: https://youtu.be/l8aHV1U92-k Stream/Download: https://ncn.ffm.to/altrox-spears
FAIR USE DISCLAIMER: “FAIR USE” FOR PURPOSES SUCH AS CRITICISM, COMMENT, NEWS REPORTING, TEACHING, SCHOLARSHIP, EDUCATION AND RESEARCH.
“All content used in the video belongs to their owners and this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.”
DISCLAIMER
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not promote any type of illegal activities or activities contrary to the laws and good customs; its purposes are only educational and the opinions expressed are for the purpose of criticism and/or teaching and/or research. The spirit that animates the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is to share information, to tend to the discussion of subjects, to the learning of matters, all this protected by the Universal Declaration of the Human rights of the United Nations. Therefore, any value judgment on published material is at the sole discretion of the public.
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is not responsible for the opinions; the accuracy, relevance, truthfulness, timeliness or value judgment of the information, poured into the videos produced and shared from other channels. The fact of sharing videos from other channels, will not be taken as advertising, either directly or indirectly to them, so there will not be any kind of tribute/compensation/payment in any kind of species of any kind, for its publication. Any element of the production of a shared video from another channel, be it images, logos, drawings, music, and/or any other multimedia element, will be the exclusive property of the original channel. Therefore, the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not recognize any property over such production, images, logos, music, drawings, etc. and/or its multimedia elements.
The videos produced by QUANTUM DIMENSION may contain registered material belonging to other person/s and/or entity/s. QUANTUM DIMENSION declares that it does not own the copyright and/or property of any of the materials included in its videos, whether in video format, images, sounds or music; that most of them are Creative Commons 4.0, royalty-free, or offered free of charge by their authors and/or some of the platforms mentioned. In any case of dispute, please send a mail to my channel for its resolution.
Images
Pixabay
Google images
Videos:
4K Abstract Angelic Wings ~ Motion Background ~Relaxing Meditation Worship Wallpaper AA-vfxMotion Backgrounds by: "#AAvfx" - https://www.youtube.com/dvdangor2011
Music:
The Gigantic Epic Day After Tomorrow by Sascha Ende
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/413-the-gigantic-epic-day-after-tomorrow
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Track: Altrøx - Spears [NCN Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightNation Watch: https://youtu.be/l8aHV1U92-k Stream/Download: https://ncn.ffm.to/altrox-spears
FAIR USE DISCLAIMER: “FAIR USE” FOR PURPOSES SUCH AS CRITICISM, COMMENT, NEWS REPORTING, TEACHING, SCHOLARSHIP, EDUCATION AND RESEARCH.
“All content used in the video belongs to their owners and this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.”
DISCLAIMER
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not promote any type of illegal activities or activities contrary to the laws and good customs; its purposes are only educational and the opinions expressed are for the purpose of criticism and/or teaching and/or research. The spirit that animates the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is to share information, to tend to the discussion of subjects, to the learning of matters, all this protected by the Universal Declaration of the Human rights of the United Nations. Therefore, any value judgment on published material is at the sole discretion of the public.
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is not responsible for the opinions; the accuracy, relevance, truthfulness, timeliness or value judgment of the information, poured into the videos produced and shared from other channels. The fact of sharing videos from other channels, will not be taken as advertising, either directly or indirectly to them, so there will not be any kind of tribute/compensation/payment in any kind of species of any kind, for its publication. Any element of the production of a shared video from another channel, be it images, logos, drawings, music, and/or any other multimedia element, will be the exclusive property of the original channel. Therefore, the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not recognize any property over such production, images, logos, music, drawings, etc. and/or its multimedia elements.
The videos produced by QUANTUM DIMENSION may contain registered material belonging to other person/s and/or entity/s. QUANTUM DIMENSION declares that it does not own the copyright and/or property of any of the materials included in its videos, whether in video format, images, sounds or music; that most of them are Creative Commons 4.0, royalty-free, or offered free of charge by their authors and/or some of the platforms mentioned. In any case of dispute, please send a mail to my channel for its resolution.
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