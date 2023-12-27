Create New Account
TURBO CANCER takes out another covid-psycho actor!
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap “One Life to Live” and a villain in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.

De los Reyes died Sunday following a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for de los Reyes’ wife, Sherri Saum.

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

vaxxturbo cancerkamar de los reyes

