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Latino Kids Speak out Against the JAB
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250 views • November 29, 2021
I know it is in spanish, But you’ll get the message.
https://www.facebook.com/LibertadyVidaCR/
Come Take a Tour With Me to my Local Hospital, WHERE ARE ALL THE SICK PEOPLE, Costa Rica
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xvS7T3s00zge/
Perimeter Tour, Hospital, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica, Where is Everybody.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oER59p5pIiCc/
https://www.facebook.com/LibertadyVidaCR/
Come Take a Tour With Me to my Local Hospital, WHERE ARE ALL THE SICK PEOPLE, Costa Rica
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xvS7T3s00zge/
Perimeter Tour, Hospital, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica, Where is Everybody.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oER59p5pIiCc/
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