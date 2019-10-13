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When to Take Amino Acids and Why They're Important
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60 views • October 13, 2019
There are 9 essential amino acids that you must consume in your diet. They help build and repair your body. In this video, Dr. David Minkoff and I discuss the importance of amino acids.
We first cover different conditions that could affect your balance of amino acids in your body even when you're eating the right foods.
Sometimes people think they have a thyroid issue when really it's an amino acid imbalance.
Next we talk about how athletes and how they need an extra boost.
Then, we discuss how toxicity in many people's lives can interfere with your level of amino acids.
Can vegans get enough? What are the best sources?
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
We first cover different conditions that could affect your balance of amino acids in your body even when you're eating the right foods.
Sometimes people think they have a thyroid issue when really it's an amino acid imbalance.
Next we talk about how athletes and how they need an extra boost.
Then, we discuss how toxicity in many people's lives can interfere with your level of amino acids.
Can vegans get enough? What are the best sources?
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
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