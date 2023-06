UPDATE ON FAKE ALIEN DISCLOSURE INTERVIEW THAT AIRED TONIGHT & 2ND SIGHTING OF LAS VEGAS FAKE "ALIENS"

I FOUND THE INTERVIEW FROM LAST NIGHT ON BITCHUTE! SOME AMAZING TALK OF HOW HE THINKS THEY ARE "FROM ANOTHER DIMENSION" - TALK ABOUT CONFIRMATION OF WHAT WE'VE BEEN GETTING IN THE SPIRIT FOR QUITE A WHILE NOW AND SHARING WITH YOU GUYS!! HERE IS THE LINK:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5vgxzQweTOHw/







AS WELL, I ALSO FOUND TWO VIDEOS THE INTERVIEWER DID AFTER THE INTERVIEW DISCUSSING IT ALL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-As3SXPeJg







THIS ON IS FOLLOW UP FROM NEWS NATIONl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xER7WLaAw-E







'THEY ARE 100% NOT HUMAN" | NEW: MULTIPLE SIGHTINGS IN VEGAShttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vGtaSj8b7Y&t=631s



ğŸŒŽ Incredible Testimony! - Senate Hearing on UAPs, UFOs | Highlightshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53BHuLTS86w



BREAKING: FOOTAGE RELEASED OF 10FT CREATURES IN SOMEONE BACK YARD - UFO WRECKAGE - EXPLOSIONhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHGRvHWbWds&t=141s



As The U.S. Shoots Down UFOs, People Are Talking About The Fake Alien Invasion Predicted To Begin In 2024https://www.yourtango.com/self/project-blue-beam-alien-invasion-new-world-order-conspiracy-theory





________________________________________________





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]