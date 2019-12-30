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Israeli Espionage in America from Clinton to Chump
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40 views • December 30, 2019
Israel has hijacked America and they are attempting to EXTERMINATE the native population. Trump is a Zionist puppet and he is working with them to destroy America.
Just look at the executive orders he is passing. God Bless.
Just look at the executive orders he is passing. God Bless.
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