Both the Wicked & The Saints Will Be in The Blue Lake of Fire, Hell Won't Be Red Flames

Holy bible scriptures that teach us that both the wicked and the righteous, will both be in The Lake of Fire, which is the very presence of God upon the entire surface of the earth, worldwide. And his presence will be blue flames which is the hottest, not red which is the coolest fire.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.