Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Both the Wicked & The Saints Will Be in The Blue Lake of Fire, Hell Won't Be Red Flames
I Saw The Light Ministries
Published 16 hours ago

Holy bible scriptures that teach us that both the wicked and the righteous, will both be in The Lake of Fire, which is the very presence of God upon the entire surface of the earth, worldwide. And his presence will be blue flames which is the hottest, not red which is the coolest fire.

biblegodhelljesusprophecybluelake of fireredhell firehellfiregehennavalley of hinnomblue firered fire

