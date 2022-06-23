Seven Common Self-Help Fallacies 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #20

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In this episode, we deconstruct and disprove these seven common self-help fallacies using the Socratic Method for precise thought...
Positive self-affirmations
Winners never quit, quitters never win
Money does NOT make you happy
"Be genuine" vs "Fake it till you make it"
Positive attitude is the MOST important thing
You can do anything
Your time is your most valuable asset
We delve into why positive, yet slightly erroneous, self-help platitudes may not be as harmless as you think and break down how to extract the most happiness from money.
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/179-self-help-fallacies