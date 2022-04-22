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Thomas Renz: “The Vaccines Are Not Vaccines; They’re Bioweapons”
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164 views • April 22, 2022
"These are the worst things I've ever seen, and the fact that we're forcing people to do it or pushing people to do it is sick. Every time I see a billboard, that's our tax money trying to convince people to kill their families. It's sick."
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Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
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Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
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