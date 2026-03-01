© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A black mourning flag appeared over the Imam Reza Mosque in Mashhad, the hometown of the deceased supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.
Adding:
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf: We have prepared for all scenarios, including the case after Khamenei's death. We will hold the Americans and Israelis accountable. Trump and Netanyahu have crossed our red line - and they will bear the consequences. We will deliver painful blows to you, you will still see.
Adding:
The Secretary of Iran's National Security Council: We will burn the hearts of America and Israel just as our hearts burned for the Supreme Leader.
Adding:
Trump: It is better for Iran not to carry out its threat to strike harder today, because otherwise we will hit them with a force never seen before