A black mourning flag appeared over the Imam Reza Mosque in Mashhad, the hometown of the deceased supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf: We have prepared for all scenarios, including the case after Khamenei's death. We will hold the Americans and Israelis accountable. Trump and Netanyahu have crossed our red line - and they will bear the consequences. We will deliver painful blows to you, you will still see.

The Secretary of Iran's National Security Council: We will burn the hearts of America and Israel just as our hearts burned for the Supreme Leader.

Trump: It is better for Iran not to carry out its threat to strike harder today, because otherwise we will hit them with a force never seen before