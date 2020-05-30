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RIOTS in MN - Americans are being pushed past their breaking point.
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34 views • May 30, 2020
Are the riots just a reaction to the tragic death of George Floyd? Of course not. The main stream media, Fauci, CDC, Cuomo, Newsom, and other politicians and people in leadership positions have crippled our country and pushed a percentage of our population past their breaking point. These people were ready to lash out. They were primed. The murder of Floyd was just what they needed to push them over the edge.
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