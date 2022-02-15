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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why You Should Avoid the Most Dangerous Room in the Hospital! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.23.16)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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71 views • February 15, 2022

The show's title is: 'Why You should Avoid the Most Dangerous Room in the Hospital' 

 

Emergency Room or Harvesting Chamber. You Decide. Dr Daniels reveals how emergency rooms strip unsuspecting victims of their life and their life savings. Tune in, Think Happens. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

How Much is Your Body Worth - https://www.brighteon.com/3bdd8565-e177-4ea7-805a-ac3e024405bd 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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