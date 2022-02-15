Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why You Should Avoid the Most Dangerous Room in the Hospital! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.23.16)

The show's title is: 'Why You should Avoid the Most Dangerous Room in the Hospital'

Emergency Room or Harvesting Chamber. You Decide. Dr Daniels reveals how emergency rooms strip unsuspecting victims of their life and their life savings. Tune in, Think Happens.

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

REFERENCED PODCASTS:

How Much is Your Body Worth - https://www.brighteon.com/3bdd8565-e177-4ea7-805a-ac3e024405bd