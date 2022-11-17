johnstossel Electric Cars Inconvenient Facts Parts 1&2

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johnstossel Electric Cars Inconvenient Facts Parts 1&2John Stosselhttps://rumble.com/v1qe8ct-electric-cars-inconvenient-facts-part-one.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2HneqfZGsM
https://www.facebook.com/JohnStossel/videos/866918820962955
Electric Cars: Inconvenient Facts, Part One
John Stossel
https://rumble.com/v1ufsr4-electric-cars-inconvenient-facts-part-2.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptI6BRVC1Kw
https://www.facebook.com/JohnStossel/videos/834382961143579
Electric Cars: Inconvenient Facts, Part 2