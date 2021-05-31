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POSSIBLE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF THE MRNA VACCINES- INTERVIEW WITH STEPHANIE SENEFF, PH.D.,
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242 views • May 31, 2021
Mega-brilliant Stephanie Seneff, Research Scientist at MIT, interviewed by Dr. Joseph Mercola. She covers the various possibilities of long-term damage done by the experimental mRNA "vaccines" that are being practically forced on the world's population. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VA2Fv9cwSP7K/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VA2Fv9cwSP7K/
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