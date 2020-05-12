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1000+ FLAT EARTH MEMES - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
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53 views • May 12, 2020
I had my Flat Earth Awakening between 2010 to 2012 after 18 months of intense research. Back then there were over 200 Proofs for the Flat Earth, but nowadays there are over 400 Proofs. You can easily tell if someone has done the FE research or not, if they actually did it, they know it to be True. I have never met a single person that actually did their OWN RESEARCH on Flat Earth and still beLIEves we living on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Some fight against the Cognitive Dissonance so hard that they will LIE and say they did the research, but after asking them several critical questions, you know for sure they did not. All you have to do is ask yourself, "Do you want to know the TRUTH or not, and when the Truth goes against all your government indoctrination, can you handle the TRUTH?" If you can answer YES to both parts of this one question, then you are ready to become CONSCIOUS. Enjoy the research, and this is 1,000+ memes of information to get you started. There are also 1,000 of photos & videos with much for research available, IF YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH. Once you are Awake to Flat Earth, you will come to realize that EVERYTHING YOU WERE EVER TAUGHT WAS A LIE BY DESIGN, so Waking Up is a scary thing for most Sheeple. You will come to Realize that Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. So, DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! You can only become CONSCIOUS if you can Awaken to Flat Earth, so what are you waiting for?
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat & aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people & stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5440938/1c8cdb
THE FLAT-EARTH CONSPIRACY - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3675958/3c6284
Eric Dubay at The Atlantean Conspiracy
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/
Eric Dubay at Word Press
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat & aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people & stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5440938/1c8cdb
THE FLAT-EARTH CONSPIRACY - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3675958/3c6284
Eric Dubay at The Atlantean Conspiracy
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/
Eric Dubay at Word Press
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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