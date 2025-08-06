Rubio: it took the Trump administration 199 days to 'discover concrete examples' of Russia's official ceasefire demands - finally listening?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to secretary Rubio it took the Trump administration 199 days to "discover concrete examples" of Russia's official ceasefire demands, that President Putin stated in his June 14, 2024 speech, 419 days ago.
Here's that short video, June 14, 2024. https://www.brighteon.com/c583c9ba-f2df-4905-a7d8-9853169136e5