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Iconoclast: Abortion Religion
Iconoclast
Iconoclast
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3 views • September 01, 2022

Any culture or ethnic group which produces fewer than 1.7 seven children per couple, is doomed for extinction in only a few generations. Excessive use of contraception and abortion leads to the eventual extinction of their ethnic group and culture.


Most often, abortion is about preserving the life style of the woman, avoiding negative consequences of very poor personal choices. It is never about the well being of their community, culture or the nation. Calling abortion a woman's health issue is a propaganda tool in an attempt to control the women in society, to turn them into useful idiots for political gain.

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Bible Position: Injury to a Pregnant Woman:

1) If no harm to the child, levy a fine.

2) If the child harmed or dead, levy the death penalty.

Exodus 21:22-24.

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Other Biblical Passages: Exodus 13:1-2; Exodus 13:12-15; Exodus 21:22-25; 1 Kings 11:1–8; 1 Kings 12:31; II Kings 23:10; Isiah 57:5; Jeremiah 7:31; Jeremiah:4-5; Jeremiah 32:35; Psalms 106:36-38;

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Amazon Author's Page: http://www.amazon.com/author/jlbrown

Keywords
abortionpregnantkilling babiessecular religionpreserving life
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