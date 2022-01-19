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BREATHE - GIVE ME A SMILE - LOUIS HANSHAW - (432 HZ)
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33 views • January 19, 2022
I asked Louis if I could post this here. Check out the other video below of a video I made for his other song. A message from Louis below. Original post is here - https://youtu.be/bzwLnADP6Wo
A song for the times.
I hope you all enjoy this, especially rocking out towards the end. It was great fun to make this video as you can see!
My new website is on the way here: http://www.louishanshaw.com
There you can find all my socials.
I'll be doing a Spanish version of this song very soon, so keep an eye out for that!
Keep optimistic, stay true to your values, and don't be pushed into anything that offends your soul.
Love to you all.
I made this video for Louis. Have a look folks.
THE BEST IS YET TO COME BY LOUIS HANSHAW (432HZ) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/rfVlFAPEWZJ0/
WWG1WGA
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
A song for the times.
I hope you all enjoy this, especially rocking out towards the end. It was great fun to make this video as you can see!
My new website is on the way here: http://www.louishanshaw.com
There you can find all my socials.
I'll be doing a Spanish version of this song very soon, so keep an eye out for that!
Keep optimistic, stay true to your values, and don't be pushed into anything that offends your soul.
Love to you all.
I made this video for Louis. Have a look folks.
THE BEST IS YET TO COME BY LOUIS HANSHAW (432HZ) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/rfVlFAPEWZJ0/
WWG1WGA
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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