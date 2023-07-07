DMAE vs Centrophenoxine 🔬 Double-Edged Swords for Hacking the ACh System

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This stimulating class of drugs hacks the chemical domain of the essential neurotransmitter Acetylcholine(ACh), which may NOT be a good thing. ACh is one of the three essential Limitless neurotransmitters. But DMAE is a double-edged sword when it comes to cognition and memory...
1:07 Anti-Aging Compound
1:34 Alzheimer's
2:31 A Warning
4:38 Centrophenoxine
9:07 Cycling
9:35 Related Rant
13:12 Depression
15:00 Mechanism of Action
15:48 On Mood
16:27 Food Sources
17:06 Anti-aging Skin Creams
18:53 On Memory
19:30 On Concentration
21:02 Lucid Dreaming
22:00 Recommended Daily
24:00 Cofactors
25:57 Side Effects
27:30 Conclusion
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about DMAE: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DMAE-Meta-Analysis
Order💲 DMAE
Purity-Verified Powder https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DMAE
DMAE skin cream https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DMAE-Skin-Cream
Centrophenoxine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Centrophenoxine
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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