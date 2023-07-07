Create New Account
DMAE vs Centrophenoxine 🔬 Double-Edged Swords for Hacking the ACh System
This stimulating class of drugs hacks the chemical domain of the essential neurotransmitter Acetylcholine(ACh), which may NOT be a good thing, ACh is one of the three essential Limitless neurotransmitters. But DMAE is a double-edged sword when it comes to cognition and memory...


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/326-dmae

Keywords
scienceadhddepressionpodcastsupplementsbiohackingalzheimerstardive dyskinesialucid dreamingantiagingnootropicsdmaecentrophenoxineacetylcholinelimitless mindsetmeta-analysisdimethylethanolaminedeanolskin cream

