DMAE vs Centrophenoxine 🔬 Double-Edged Swords for Hacking the ACh System

This stimulating class of drugs hacks the chemical domain of the essential neurotransmitter Acetylcholine(ACh), which may NOT be a good thing. ACh is one of the three essential Limitless neurotransmitters. But DMAE is a double-edged sword when it comes to cognition and memory...





1:07 Anti-Aging Compound

1:34 Alzheimer's

2:31 A Warning

4:38 Centrophenoxine

9:07 Cycling

9:35 Related Rant

13:12 Depression

15:00 Mechanism of Action

15:48 On Mood

16:27 Food Sources

17:06 Anti-aging Skin Creams

18:53 On Memory

19:30 On Concentration

21:02 Lucid Dreaming

22:00 Recommended Daily

24:00 Cofactors

25:57 Side Effects

27:30 Conclusion





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about DMAE: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DMAE-Meta-Analysis

Order💲 DMAE

Purity-Verified Powder https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DMAE

DMAE skin cream https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DMAE-Skin-Cream

Centrophenoxine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Centrophenoxine





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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