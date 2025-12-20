BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spirit Of Antichrist Is Ripping America Apart As Christians Stand Helpless -DEC 19 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
109 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
44 views • 1 day ago

This is one Podcast that I am not looking forward to, and I fully expect there to be problems with the hardware, problems with the software, and problems with just about everything else because we are talking today about the ‘prince of the power of the air’, specifically the coming Antichrist whose spirit is already here and hard at work ripping apart America.

“And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:” 2 Thessalonians 2:8 (KJB)

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, if you live in America, take a good, long and hard look around you and what do you see? You see fighting, anger, accusations, threats, fear, intimidation, murder, rape and robbery at near unprecedented levels. In Hollywood, directed Rob Reiner and his wife Maria were brutally slaughtered by their own son, Nick. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, as soon as the news broke, immediately took to social media to roundly mock his enemy one last time, while exalting himself. That act being nearly as cold as the murder itself. In our government, it is nearly impossible to believe any news coming out of any agency by either party, with each side accusing the other of lies and coverups. Speaking of coverups, the Epstein Files will not have a full release today as Democrats and Republicans continue waging war to keep the files hidden. Looks like the Epstein Transparency Act is not so transparent after all, with Pam Bondi being threatened with jail time for covering them up. Turning Point USA has officially launched civil war against itself as the House of Kirk threatens to topple over. What do all these things have in common? Behind all of it is one common thread, the spirit of the man of sin who is about to be revealed, stirring up trouble and turning people against each other. The game is almost over, Christian, and it’s time for you to get in it.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
South Africa&#8217;s water crisis: A warning for the world

South Africa’s water crisis: A warning for the world

Patrick Lewis
The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

Kevin Hughes
The sleeping giant: America&#8217;s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

The sleeping giant: America’s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

Willow Tohi
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy