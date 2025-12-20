Spirit Of Antichrist Is Ripping America Apart As Christians Stand Helpless -DEC 19 2025

This is one Podcast that I am not looking forward to, and I fully expect there to be problems with the hardware, problems with the software, and problems with just about everything else because we are talking today about the ‘prince of the power of the air’, specifically the coming Antichrist whose spirit is already here and hard at work ripping apart America.



“And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:” 2 Thessalonians 2:8 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, if you live in America, take a good, long and hard look around you and what do you see? You see fighting, anger, accusations, threats, fear, intimidation, murder, rape and robbery at near unprecedented levels. In Hollywood, directed Rob Reiner and his wife Maria were brutally slaughtered by their own son, Nick. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, as soon as the news broke, immediately took to social media to roundly mock his enemy one last time, while exalting himself. That act being nearly as cold as the murder itself. In our government, it is nearly impossible to believe any news coming out of any agency by either party, with each side accusing the other of lies and coverups. Speaking of coverups, the Epstein Files will not have a full release today as Democrats and Republicans continue waging war to keep the files hidden. Looks like the Epstein Transparency Act is not so transparent after all, with Pam Bondi being threatened with jail time for covering them up. Turning Point USA has officially launched civil war against itself as the House of Kirk threatens to topple over. What do all these things have in common? Behind all of it is one common thread, the spirit of the man of sin who is about to be revealed, stirring up trouble and turning people against each other. The game is almost over, Christian, and it’s time for you to get in it.