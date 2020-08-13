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Truth Bombs! Rant #5: Are COVID19 PCR test scientifically meaningless?
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33 views • August 13, 2020
Dr. Anthony B. James, Dean and clinical director of the SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine and the Thai Yoga Center discusses his take on recent news and scientific articles relating to the defective PCR test and it's use in technocratic, socialist political manipulations. The role of "Case Study" numbers to justify the tyranny being imposed.
There is No Freedom with out Health Freedom. There is NO Health Freedom without Informed, Voluntary Consent. There is no informed voluntary consent with out Truth!
To see show notes and list of studies cited go to https://natureCuresToday.com
For information on becoming a Natural Doctor and self reliant in true medicine practice go to https://SomaVeda.org
There is No Freedom with out Health Freedom. There is NO Health Freedom without Informed, Voluntary Consent. There is no informed voluntary consent with out Truth!
To see show notes and list of studies cited go to https://natureCuresToday.com
For information on becoming a Natural Doctor and self reliant in true medicine practice go to https://SomaVeda.org
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