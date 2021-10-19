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Biden's Human Trafficking Operation Ft. Special Agent Victor Avila - Making Sense Of The Madness Ep. 355
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120 views • October 19, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan interviews a former ICE Special Agent about what he is observing on the ground at the southern border as he interviews citizens, illegals, and law enforcement. We get his insight into the vaccine mandate that is a ticking time bomb for patriot law enforcement to quit when we’re already at a crisis level at the border. What are the solutions to this crisis? Victor goes through a list of them including deputizing citizens.
Victor Avila: http://www.agentunderfirebook.com/
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Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Victor Avila: http://www.agentunderfirebook.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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