Danish politician killed by VAXX induced CEREBRAL HEMORRHAGE
Published a day ago

Soren Pape Poulsen 💉🪦

#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly

(March 2024) 🇪🇺 Europe

Soren Pape Poulsen, the leader of Denmark's opposition

Conservative People's Party, died on Saturday after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, his party said. He was 52.

