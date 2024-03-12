Danish politician killed by VAXX induced CEREBRAL HEMORRHAGE

Soren Pape Poulsen 💉🪦
#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly
(March 2024) 🇪🇺 Europe
Soren Pape Poulsen, the leader of Denmark's opposition
Conservative People's Party, died on Saturday after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, his party said. He was 52.
###
Jay-Z - Public Service Announcement (PSA) (Instrumental) (Produced by Just Blaze)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=TXfSdWOE1Fo
Mirrored - bootcamp
