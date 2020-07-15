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in-Spiral Outloud #3 'The Looking Glass' with Mars
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22 views • July 15, 2020
Welcome to in-Spiral Outloud, where we are exploring ways to create a thriving future for all sentient beings.
We are dreaming in an Intentional Business Community to foster wellness, creativity and regeneration through collaborative business projects in service to the highest good for all.
*-*-*-*-* CONNECT *-*-*-*-*
Please share the love by liking this vid, subscribing to the channel, and saying 'hi' in the comments!
To get connected and subscribe to the newsletter please email info(@)in-spiral.org with 'subscribe' in the subject line.
For more about Tjoni (Writer * Presenter * Coach)
Go to https://tjoni.com/
Or email [email protected]
Join us on social media! Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/inSpiralcan/
Thanks for watching and have a beautiful day! Blessings from Tjoni and the gang @ in-Spiral
*-*-*-*-* BIG LOVE *-*-*-*-*
Til next time my friends, be well and keep dreaming the good dream. Ciao for now. xx
*-*-*-*-* BIG LOVE *-*-*-*-*
*-*-*-*-* In-Spiral Outloud links. *-*-*-*-*
#3 The Looking Glass: The current global situation with Mars.
An overview of the world we play in.
https://youtu.be/O95w-XdXn1U
#4 Kundalini Yoga with Onkartej Kaur
How can we take better care of ourselves during this time?
https://youtu.be/agD_mX6O3nk
#5 The Looking Glass: Conspiracy with Mars.
David Icke and THAT interview…
https://youtu.be/91y77vLBj0E
#8 The Looking Glass: Media with Mars
Is all the world really a stage?
https://youtu.be/z099tRBWg0o
#9 Is time really an illusion?
Chatting about the splitting of the timelines with Bonny Hut
https://youtu.be/cJ0M4Ygbjyo
#10 The Looking Glass: The Great Work with Mars.
Who is behind the controllers? A brief history of the underworld.
https://youtu.be/fUMb4PiSOTY
#11a The Looking Glass: Health and Wellbeing beyond the chains with Mars.
How is our health being manipulated? #11b looks into how we can do things better.
https://youtu.be/wEJnjMYIWG0
#13 Talkin' Money honey with Paras
Letting abundance flow and trusting what is.
https://youtu.be/uk7gbZg9FuU
We are dreaming in an Intentional Business Community to foster wellness, creativity and regeneration through collaborative business projects in service to the highest good for all.
*-*-*-*-* CONNECT *-*-*-*-*
Please share the love by liking this vid, subscribing to the channel, and saying 'hi' in the comments!
To get connected and subscribe to the newsletter please email info(@)in-spiral.org with 'subscribe' in the subject line.
For more about Tjoni (Writer * Presenter * Coach)
Go to https://tjoni.com/
Or email [email protected]
Join us on social media! Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/inSpiralcan/
Thanks for watching and have a beautiful day! Blessings from Tjoni and the gang @ in-Spiral
*-*-*-*-* BIG LOVE *-*-*-*-*
Til next time my friends, be well and keep dreaming the good dream. Ciao for now. xx
*-*-*-*-* BIG LOVE *-*-*-*-*
*-*-*-*-* In-Spiral Outloud links. *-*-*-*-*
#3 The Looking Glass: The current global situation with Mars.
An overview of the world we play in.
https://youtu.be/O95w-XdXn1U
#4 Kundalini Yoga with Onkartej Kaur
How can we take better care of ourselves during this time?
https://youtu.be/agD_mX6O3nk
#5 The Looking Glass: Conspiracy with Mars.
David Icke and THAT interview…
https://youtu.be/91y77vLBj0E
#8 The Looking Glass: Media with Mars
Is all the world really a stage?
https://youtu.be/z099tRBWg0o
#9 Is time really an illusion?
Chatting about the splitting of the timelines with Bonny Hut
https://youtu.be/cJ0M4Ygbjyo
#10 The Looking Glass: The Great Work with Mars.
Who is behind the controllers? A brief history of the underworld.
https://youtu.be/fUMb4PiSOTY
#11a The Looking Glass: Health and Wellbeing beyond the chains with Mars.
How is our health being manipulated? #11b looks into how we can do things better.
https://youtu.be/wEJnjMYIWG0
#13 Talkin' Money honey with Paras
Letting abundance flow and trusting what is.
https://youtu.be/uk7gbZg9FuU
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