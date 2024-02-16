Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 16, 2024 - WSJ tells Americans to “skip meals” to deal with food inflation as America collapses into a lawless THIRD WORLD dumpster fire

- Weight loss drug with unknown side effects. (0:03)

- AIDS and COVID-19 conspiracy theories. (4:48)

- Police training and quality in the US. (11:02)

- Economic decline, food inflation, and squatting in America. (23:30)

- Vaccine mandates, immigration, and government control. (39:23)

- US debt, potential collapse, and election interference. (44:26)

- Trump's election and dismantling the deep state. (49:52)

- Election integrity and mass arrests. (59:00)

- Ozempic side effects and blackbox warnings. (1:09:38)

- Potential side effects of weight loss drug Ozempic. (1:13:12)

- Venom-based medications with potential side effects. (1:18:59)

- Snake venom-based drugs and their relation to COVID-19. (1:27:18)

- Nicotine patches for long-term COVID symptoms. (1:30:05)

- Nicotine addiction and tobacco industry manipulation. (1:35:21)

- Nicotine as an antidote for COVID-19. (1:41:01)

- Organic macaroni and cheese and instant meals. (1:59:10)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/