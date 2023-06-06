https://gettr.com/post/p2iwt7u73f6
06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】John Tabacco (GETTR:@johntabacco), host of WiseGuys on Newsmax, stated that the Chinese people need to see through the CCP’s lies, and he will fight against the CCP alongside patriots such as Miles Guo, Steve Bannon, and the New Federal State of China.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 大全新闻台主持人约翰·塔巴科(GETTR:@johntabacco)表示，中国人民需要看清中共的谎言，他会和郭文贵、班农和新中国联邦等爱国者一起对抗中共。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.