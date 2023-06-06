Create New Account
The Chinese people need to see through the CCP’s lies, and he will fight against the CCP alongside patriots such as Miles Guo, Steve Bannon, and the New Federal State of China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】John Tabacco (GETTR:@johntabacco), host of WiseGuys on Newsmax, stated that the Chinese people need to see through the CCP’s lies, and he will fight against the CCP alongside patriots such as Miles Guo, Steve Bannon, and the New Federal State of China.

06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 大全新闻台主持人约翰·塔巴科(GETTR:@johntabacco)表示，中国人民需要看清中共的谎言，他会和郭文贵、班农和新中国联邦等爱国者一起对抗中共。

