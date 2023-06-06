https://gettr.com/post/p2iwt7u73f6

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】John Tabacco (GETTR:@johntabacco), host of WiseGuys on Newsmax, stated that the Chinese people need to see through the CCP’s lies, and he will fight against the CCP alongside patriots such as Miles Guo, Steve Bannon, and the New Federal State of China.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 大全新闻台主持人约翰·塔巴科(GETTR:@johntabacco)表示，中国人民需要看清中共的谎言，他会和郭文贵、班农和新中国联邦等爱国者一起对抗中共。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





