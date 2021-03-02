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MASKS: What are they really doing for your health?
Data Dumper
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173 views • March 02, 2021
Krystal Tini, February 27, 2021

➡️ SHARE ⬅️

Face masks: A Health Hypothesis

Direct link to article:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/

➡️ RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIALS: This is the gold standard for science, no? What is it gonna take???

Share this with every person who needs to hear this. Your health is on the line!!

❗❗FULL ARTICLE IN LINKTREE IN BIO

➡️ List of health effects from mask wearing:

hypoxia
hypoxemia
hypercapnia
acidosis
toxicity
immunosuppressive
EXACERBATION of existing conditions and diseases
hypertension
depression
anxiety
premature mortality

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📢📢📢 DONT FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE ❤🙏 here:

http://www.youtube.com/KrystalTiniTV

➡️ Follow me:

Instagram: http://Www.instagram.com/krystaltini


➡️ To protect yourself from harmful electromagnetic frequencies:

EMF PROTECTION:

https://emfharmonized.com/krystal

https://www.synergyscience.com/Ktini
Discount applied at checkout

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CODE: TINI10

For truth, knowledge, and all your truth-seeking needs:

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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