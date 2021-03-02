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MASKS: What are they really doing for your health?
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173 views • March 02, 2021
Krystal Tini, February 27, 2021
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Face masks: A Health Hypothesis
Direct link to article:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
➡️ RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIALS: This is the gold standard for science, no? What is it gonna take???
Share this with every person who needs to hear this. Your health is on the line!!
❗❗FULL ARTICLE IN LINKTREE IN BIO
➡️ List of health effects from mask wearing:
hypoxia
hypoxemia
hypercapnia
acidosis
toxicity
immunosuppressive
EXACERBATION of existing conditions and diseases
hypertension
depression
anxiety
premature mortality
✅ 🇺🇲 To PURCHASE the My Patriot Supply Emergency Food, kits click the link below:
➡️ http://www.preparewithkrystaltini.com
Tesla Biohealer Technology:
https://www.teslabiohealing.com/?aff=42
📢📢📢 DONT FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE ❤🙏 here:
http://www.youtube.com/KrystalTiniTV
➡️ Follow me:
Instagram: http://Www.instagram.com/krystaltini
➡️ To protect yourself from harmful electromagnetic frequencies:
EMF PROTECTION:
✅ https://emfharmonized.com/krystal
✅ https://www.synergyscience.com/Ktini
Discount applied at checkout
✅ Seamoss/Multi mineral blend: http://Www.yayaholistic.com
CODE: TINI10
For truth, knowledge, and all your truth-seeking needs:
✅ http://Www.gaia.com/ktini
➡️ SHARE ⬅️
Face masks: A Health Hypothesis
Direct link to article:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
➡️ RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIALS: This is the gold standard for science, no? What is it gonna take???
Share this with every person who needs to hear this. Your health is on the line!!
❗❗FULL ARTICLE IN LINKTREE IN BIO
➡️ List of health effects from mask wearing:
hypoxia
hypoxemia
hypercapnia
acidosis
toxicity
immunosuppressive
EXACERBATION of existing conditions and diseases
hypertension
depression
anxiety
premature mortality
✅ 🇺🇲 To PURCHASE the My Patriot Supply Emergency Food, kits click the link below:
➡️ http://www.preparewithkrystaltini.com
Tesla Biohealer Technology:
https://www.teslabiohealing.com/?aff=42
📢📢📢 DONT FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE ❤🙏 here:
http://www.youtube.com/KrystalTiniTV
➡️ Follow me:
Instagram: http://Www.instagram.com/krystaltini
➡️ To protect yourself from harmful electromagnetic frequencies:
EMF PROTECTION:
✅ https://emfharmonized.com/krystal
✅ https://www.synergyscience.com/Ktini
Discount applied at checkout
✅ Seamoss/Multi mineral blend: http://Www.yayaholistic.com
CODE: TINI10
For truth, knowledge, and all your truth-seeking needs:
✅ http://Www.gaia.com/ktini
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