IS TODAY'S COMMUNIST CHINA NIXON'S REVENGE?!?!

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Nixon's trip to China was in 1972. A wiki is here:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Nixon%27s_1972_visit_to_China
There is additional information on the Nixon Foundation website (the parts that are working here:https://www.nixonfoundation.org
A fairly even-handed article about the topic in the Diplomat (pre-Biden exposure) https://thediplomat.com/2019/12/richard-nixons-asian-prophecy/
Some books on the topic. Decide for yourself (I am not an affiliate of this site )https://www.abebooks.com/servlet/SearchResults?sts=t&;cm_sp=SearchF-_-home-_-Results&an=&tn=&kn=nixon%2C+china&isbn=