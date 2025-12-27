BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025-12-27 what is causing engine failures in new trucks, suv's
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
90 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 2 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToMzAkfH0lM

They will shut down your ability to drive...

 As of 2025, 28 states and the District of Columbia require emissions testing in certain areas, particularly in regions with high pollution levels, such as California, New York, Texas, and Illinois. These tests are typically mandatory for vehicles in urban areas to help reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality.


States Requiring Emissions Testing

As of 2025, 28 states and the District of Columbia have emissions testing requirements in certain areas. These tests are primarily aimed at reducing air pollution and ensuring vehicles meet environmental standards.

States with Emissions Testing

State

Testing Requirement Details

California

Statewide emissions testing for most vehicles

New York

Required in major metropolitan areas

Texas

Required in specific high-pollution areas

Illinois

Required in Chicago and Metro East areas

Georgia

Required for gasoline vehicles in the Atlanta metro area

Pennsylvania

Emissions testing required in certain counties

New Jersey

Required in specific urban areas

Virginia

Required in certain regions

Maryland

Required in specific areas, especially for older vehicles

Washington

Required in urban areas

Additional Information

  • Exemptions: Some vehicles, such as electric cars, hybrids, and very new or very old vehicles, may be exempt from testing.

  • Testing Frequency: Emissions tests are typically required every one to two years, depending on the state and vehicle type.

These regulations help team satan so that you will own nothing and not be happy,

but we will lie to you and pretend it has nothing to do with taking over the world,

and since you love the earth, we will sell you the lie...improve air quality and public health by ensuring that vehicles do not exceed harmful emissions levels....


Keywords
planned obsolescenceclimate agendateam satanengine failures
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy