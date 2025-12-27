2025-12-27 what is causing engine failures in new trucks, suv's

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToMzAkfH0lM

As of 2025, 28 states and the District of Columbia require emissions testing in certain areas, particularly in regions with high pollution levels, such as California, New York, Texas, and Illinois. These tests are typically mandatory for vehicles in urban areas to help reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality.





States Requiring Emissions Testing

States with Emissions Testing

State Testing Requirement Details California Statewide emissions testing for most vehicles New York Required in major metropolitan areas Texas Required in specific high-pollution areas Illinois Required in Chicago and Metro East areas Georgia Required for gasoline vehicles in the Atlanta metro area Pennsylvania Emissions testing required in certain counties New Jersey Required in specific urban areas Virginia Required in certain regions Maryland Required in specific areas, especially for older vehicles Washington Required in urban areas

Additional Information

Exemptions : Some vehicles, such as electric cars, hybrids, and very new or very old vehicles, may be exempt from testing.

Testing Frequency: Emissions tests are typically required every one to two years, depending on the state and vehicle type.

