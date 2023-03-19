A Troubling Warning: A City Will Burn With Fire and Be No More!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-troubling-warning/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On March 11, 2023 [3/11/23] (’11’ being a Number of Judgement), I heard in my spirit that there was a message The LORD wanted to give me.
First, I saw in The Spirit, a large city that was engulfed in flames."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.