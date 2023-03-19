A Troubling Warning: A City Will Burn With Fire and Be No More!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-troubling-warning/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On March 11, 2023 [3/11/23] (’11’ being a Number of Judgement), I heard in my spirit that there was a message The LORD wanted to give me.

First, I saw in The Spirit, a large city that was engulfed in flames."