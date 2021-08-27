TruNews - 8/27/21*

Aug 27, 2021"BIDEN GAVE TALIBAN ‘KILL LIST’ OF AMERICANS AND ALLIES"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick Wiles shares with the audience his concern that America has gone too far in their pursuit of sin. The team examines the deception of the current Biden administration in the Afghanistan debacle, as Americans are left behind on Taliban kill lists. Matt Skow joins the Godcast to give an update on the upcoming documentary The Greatest Reset.In our final segment, Edward Szall speaks with Garrett Ziegler, founder of Marco Polo, who talks about his time in the Trump administration, and the challenge of living for Christ in the Nation’s capital.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/27/21)🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror