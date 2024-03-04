Create New Account
How sad! My daughter is still DABBLING WITH THE YAKULT! MVI_8785-6merged
EK the Urban Yeti
248 Subscribers
93 views
Published Yesterday

It must be 3 years now that my daughter has been giving Yakult to her family, her boys, that is. This could be a gateway to harder ferments, such as kefir. What to do?

Keywords
healthfermented foodsmedicinekefircreamimmune system boostgheebuttermilkgut biomeyakult

