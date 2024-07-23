100kg JAVA FRUIT | SWEET FRUIT JAM Recipe Cooking in Village | NAVAL PAZHAM | Black Plum Jamun Fruit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jamun Fruit is one of the favorite fruits available in south Indian and Indonesian villages. Today, we are making a sweet fruit jam recipe using this fruit. We call this fruit Naaval Pazham. Some other people call this fruit a Black plum or Java fruit.
We cook jam with jamun fruit pulp and palm jaggery. We enjoy the jam with the bread.
The taste is yummy!