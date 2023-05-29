Tom Renz | The Who Treaty and The End of National Sovereignty (Segment 1)

The WHO treaty is underway. They are considering 300 amendments to their legally-binding rulebook. MPs in the UK are speaking out against this, saying if passed they could force vacine passports and border closures in future pandemics. My question is this, where are our American representatives on this subject? I fear this treaty will cause a civil war if passsed, while they are getting ready for the next pandemic, I suggest we do the same. #TheWHO #WEF #OneWorldOrder #Pandemic #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
