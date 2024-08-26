BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kiev residents wait out the missile attack in the metro
130 views • 8 months ago

Our children will go to schools and kindergartens - their children will sit in basements

  - Petro Poroshenko (past Ukrainian president) years ago

Kiev today!

❗️ Explosions are heard in Kiev

According to local channels, at least three explosions were heard. Where exactly is not specified. Before that, the landing was recorded in Khmelnitsky.

❗️ Explosions are also heard in the Volyn and Chernihiv regions

In particular, loud sounds were heard in Lutsk, Volyn region.

Kiev residents wait out the missile attack in the metro.

There is almost no air defense work in Ukraine. It worked once in the Vinnytsia region, several times in Kyiv and that's it.

Apparently, all air defense forces have been pulled to the border of the Kursk region.

Kiev, Odessa, Nikolaev, Zaporozhye, Zhitomir - no electricity at all. (next video will show this).

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
