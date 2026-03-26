Supporting Kidney and Liver Function

Chris Shade, PhD: For the kidney. I think people aren’t as familiar with some of the best herbs for the kidney. We all know cranberry. Okay, cranberry is a diuretic and makes you pee a little bit more. My favorite is Solidago, or goldenrod, which is a common weed, but it doesn’t make it into use as much people know corn silk. Corn silk is good, but that Goldenrod is probably, or Solidago, is probably the best one there. If you don't have access to that, go to a health food store and get any general kidney support mix, and there’ll be a bunch of different bitters that are in there. Try to isolate some Solidago. Maybe get that alone and take that. You can get a liver support mix, and that’ll be a bunch of different liver herbs that are commonly known and that will help you open up that filtration. You might add something like burdock in there as well for blood clearance. But dandelion supports blood liver and kidney altogether, and that's just to get you peeing and going to the bathroom well, to get all that moving out and make sure you're drinking a lot of water, and things like tea don't hurt you there, because they're going to make you pee more, they’re diuretics.

10/7/2024 - Effective Ways to Detox Heavy Metals — Interview with Chris Shade, Ph.D. - Dr. Mercola: https://youtu.be/3-mr2YRe5Jo?si=BIFZOo9lR9J7kk_o