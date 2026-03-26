BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Supporting Kidney and Liver Function
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • Today

Chris Shade, PhD: For the kidney. I think people aren’t as familiar with some of the best herbs for the kidney. We all know cranberry. Okay, cranberry is a diuretic and makes you pee a little bit more. My favorite is Solidago, or goldenrod, which is a common weed, but it doesn’t make it into use as much people know corn silk. Corn silk is good, but that Goldenrod is probably, or Solidago, is probably the best one there. If you don't have access to that, go to a health food store and get any general kidney support mix, and there’ll be a bunch of different bitters that are in there. Try to isolate some Solidago. Maybe get that alone and take that. You can get a liver support mix, and that’ll be a bunch of different liver herbs that are commonly known and that will help you open up that filtration. You might add something like burdock in there as well for blood clearance. But dandelion supports blood liver and kidney altogether, and that's just to get you peeing and going to the bathroom well, to get all that moving out and make sure you're drinking a lot of water, and things like tea don't hurt you there, because they're going to make you pee more, they’re diuretics.

10/7/2024 - Effective Ways to Detox Heavy Metals — Interview with Chris Shade, Ph.D. - Dr. Mercola: https://youtu.be/3-mr2YRe5Jo?si=BIFZOo9lR9J7kk_o

Keywords
healthnewsnutritionfooddetoxificationtruthdetoxliverkidneychris shadechristopher shade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Landmark study finds vitamin D boosts skin cancer treatment success

Landmark study finds vitamin D boosts skin cancer treatment success

Ava Grace
Nature’s anti-aging secrets: Top foods to keep skin youthful and radiant

Nature’s anti-aging secrets: Top foods to keep skin youthful and radiant

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The ancient spice with modern benefits: Why chewing cardamom after meals could transform your health

The ancient spice with modern benefits: Why chewing cardamom after meals could transform your health

Belle Carter
Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer&#8217;s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer’s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Coco Somers
Ditch the sports drinks: Doctors reveal 11 whole foods that prevent painful muscle cramps

Ditch the sports drinks: Doctors reveal 11 whole foods that prevent painful muscle cramps

Cassie B.
From Persian origins to modern plates: The multifaceted health power of muskmelon

From Persian origins to modern plates: The multifaceted health power of muskmelon

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy