How To Translate Anything (Into English) Using Free AI - Chat GPT
In this video, the speaker demonstrates how to use the Chat GPT website to translate text from one language to another. They use the example of a French summary of Macbeth and show how to copy and paste the text into the Chat GPT website's translation tool and specify the desired language for the translation. The speaker mentions that the process can be completed in about 40 seconds and that the tool can translate text into a variety of languages. http://surl.li/tuzfd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.