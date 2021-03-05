Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E15:Introduction on How the Revelatorium Revelations Came to be.

Hello and Welcome to We are in the Golden Age, I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

This episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series is special, as it discloses how the Revelatorium Revelations came to be in the 3rd dimension.

More discussion on this topic will happen as the video series proceeds. Please Enjoy

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss,



Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching. Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage