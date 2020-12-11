© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
+++𝕆𝕡𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕒𝕝 ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕥 𝕍𝕖𝕝𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕁𝕠𝕚𝕟𝕥 [ℂ𝕍𝕁] | Optimal constant velocity joint [CVJ]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • December 11, 2020
The only 100 % homokinetic CV joint, enabling the highest deflection angle [up to 60deg each direction = 120deg total inclination], higher torque transmission, higher speeds, lower wear and noise leading to smoother, vibration-free operation, longer lifespan and lower costs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.