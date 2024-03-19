Create New Account
Matt Gaetz | 'Why Did You Not Charge The Ghostwriter With Obstructing Justice?':
'Why Did You Not Charge The Ghostwriter With Obstructing Justice?': Matt Gaetz Grills Robert Hur.  ICYMI   -   At a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questioned Special Counsel Robert Hur about his decision not to charge President Biden's ghostwriter.

matt gaetzcongressional hearingrobert hur

