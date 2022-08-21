Courageous Medical Doctor? Dr William Bay defending what he had to say at an AMA conference.





https://rumble.com/v1gs8td-courageous-medical-doctor-dr-william-bay-defending-what-he-had-to-say-at-an.html





Courageous Medical Doctor, or are their other reasons behind this proteest. Dr William Bay based at Woody Point Medical Centre 28 Lilla St, Woody Point QLD 4019, Australia deals with a health service / government commissioned narrative corrector an organisation called 'Straying Doctors', another Fake Fact Checking parasite.







Dr Bay is courageously defending what he had to say at a recent AMA conference when he spoke the truth about the practices he and his colleagues are expected to follow when dishing out the clot shot the toxic jab to patients. He states it his duty to allow his patients informed consent as per the Hippocratic Oath. However, it is now August 2022, isn't he a little bit too late to shout out now? Is there another underlying reason?





In England, Dr Vernon Coleman writes in the Expose News.





"The British Medical Association, the doctors’ trade union, says it has serious concerns and has called for the funding to be increased because the Government has cut the payment per jab from £12.58 per dose to £10.06 per jab.





One doctor says there are just not enough GPs and practice nurses to do the day job.





Another doctor says: ‘we just can’t make the money work’.





So, there it is.





Doctors aren’t worried about the new jab because they fear it may not have been tested enough. And they aren’t worried because the last jab is linked to a gazillion deaths and serious injuries. They don’t worry about the evidence that the epidemic of myocarditis currently killing children and young people might be linked to the jab.





It’s all about the money. Doctors are blinded by greed".





Read the full item for yourself:- https://expose-news.com/2022/08/19/doctors-demand-more-money-to-give-covid-vaccine/





Doctors in name only hiding in surgeries making diagnosis over the phone. It is totally confidence destroying to have these cretins still mandating mask wearing in hospitals when they should no better a mask does nothing to protect any one against a virus and actually is very bad for peoples health to wear them. Still as long as they are getting paid very well they don't give a rats behind.





I'm looking forward to reading reports of the hangings that will follow in the inevitable Nuremberg Style trials set to follow.





DR. WILLIAM BAY DISRUPTS AMA JAB MEETING - TRYING TO GET OTHER DOCTORS TO STOP KILLING PEOPLE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ELAi82tOFsZe/





Original Source:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4s446NXMd9yI/





https://t.me/marksteele5g/8401

AND DESTRUCTION OF THE ENVIRONMENT - CHEMTRAILS - 5G LED TOXIC RADIATION - BIO CHEMICAL WEAPONS - NANO META MATERIAL ANTENNA'S - GET READY FOR THE MASS CULL - [email protected]







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DUNE

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TOPICAL DIGEST

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WATER BEARER

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DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

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TOPICAL DIGEST

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

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mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP