Laura-Lynn Thompson w/ Art Pawlowski Who Is Finally Out Of Jail!

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Pastor Artur Pawlowski was wrongly imprisoned in tyrannical Canada for the high crime of speaking to a crowd. Thankfully he wasn't murdered by the State, but he was systematically tortured, threatened, and humiliated just like they used to do to political dissidents in the old Soviet Union and currently in tyrannical Washington DC. What Pastor Pawlowski describes is currently taking place in Canadian "correctional facilities" is unbelievable!
Laura-Lynn Thompson full show: https://rumble.com/vzc0ab-live-with-meryl-nass-and-update-with-art-pawlowski.html