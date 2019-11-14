OOPSIE! Disney Makes CRITICAL Mistake Botches Roll Out of Disney+

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Georg Szali and Ryan Parker from The Hollywood Reporter reports, The company issued a statement, which said in part that demand "exceeded our high expectations." The Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ streaming service appeared to be hit by technical difficulties on its launch day, Tuesday.