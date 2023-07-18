America Enters Globalist Education-Indoctrination Agency

The Biden Administration is sending a delegation to Paris next week to celebrate U.S. re-entry in the United Nations’ education-indoctrination organ, UNESCO, reversing another Trump-era policy. We examine the admitted one-world goals of UNESCO, which influences America’s K-12 education.

In other news, the Biden Department of Justice has quietly removed large portions from its website regarding domestic and international child sex trafficking; the UN’s International Maritime Organization established a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal to be achieved by or around 2050; and more information has surfaced indicating the Covid jabs include harmful contaminants that trigger cancer.

In the second half of the show, Selwyn Duke discusses the attempt to normalize pedophilia, and Joe Wolverton talks about the Founding Fathers' views on calling a Constitutional Convention.