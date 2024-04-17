A Word from the Lord to Elon Musk

Amanda shares a Word she received from the Lord for Elon Musk. You don’t want to miss this broadcast! The message warns Elon Musk of the dangers of being ensnared by darkness despite his achievements. It urges him to seek spiritual truth and warns of deceptive forces targeting him and his children. The call is to embrace spiritual guidance, as technology cannot provide true salvation. Tune in April 16 at 6 pm ET!

