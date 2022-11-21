Rev Eddie Wiggins - PART 2 Shares how life led him to 31 yrs of drug addiction & a Near Death in HELL!

Rev Eddie Wiggins tells how a life minus love, and filled with abuse lead him to severe addiction to drugs .... how he tried to manipulate God while doing the drugs .... and how Jesus sick of the deception and his self destruction took him to hell and an experience that changed his life forever!

this is part 2 of a 2 part series

Jodi LoDolce

