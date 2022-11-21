Rev Eddie Wiggins - PART 2 Shares how life led him to 31 yrs of drug addiction & a Near Death in HELL!

Rev Eddie Wiggins tells how a life minus love, and filled with abuse lead him to severe addiction to drugs .... how he tried to manipulate God while doing the drugs .... and how Jesus sick of the deception and his self destruction took him to hell and an experience that changed his life forever!
this is part 2 of a 2 part series
Amazon - The Boy with Stripes
Amazon Kindle - to Hell and Back
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.