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Enemy Of Free Speech? Kamala Had Journalist Raided After He Exposed Fetal Tissue Traders, Her Donors
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24 views • August 14, 2020
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1293306740482736129
https://www.centerformedicalprogress.org/2020/05/cmp-and-daleiden-sue-planned-parenthood-kamala-harris-ca-ag-becerra-for-violating-civil-rights/
http://www.centerformedicalprogress.org/cmp/investigative-footage/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LPlHjP1DVw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9EU_02c5bM
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-08-12/kamala-harris-vp-we-have-her-back-times-up
https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-blocks-links-to-kamala-harris-parody-website/
https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/our-commitments/supporting-elections/#candidate-resources
https://www.centerformedicalprogress.org/2020/05/cmp-and-daleiden-sue-planned-parenthood-kamala-harris-ca-ag-becerra-for-violating-civil-rights/
http://www.centerformedicalprogress.org/cmp/investigative-footage/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LPlHjP1DVw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9EU_02c5bM
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-08-12/kamala-harris-vp-we-have-her-back-times-up
https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-blocks-links-to-kamala-harris-parody-website/
https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/our-commitments/supporting-elections/#candidate-resources
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