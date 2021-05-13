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Use free astronomy app Stellarium, Sept 11 3B.C., Sept 23 2017 A.D., Rev12:1-2
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201 views • May 13, 2021
Speaker is from May 10, 2021
Alex Jones show
02h 40m 50.072s ==> 02h 48m 12.343s
https://infowars.com
https://banned.video
Daniel and Revelation talk about 3.5 years and 1260 days a lot,
so events are relatively recent to each other.
I could never figure out the starting point for the stopwatch
till i heard 2 people on Alex Jones show May10,2021.
AND THEN TEMPLE-MOUNT IS ON FIRE SAME DAY FOR ALL YOU
3RD-TEMPLE WATCHERS !!!!!
You can use the free astronomy app for
Windows / Mac-OS / Linux called STELLARIUM
And see how Revelation12:1-2 matches to
(1) September 11, 3 B.C. (Birth of Jesus Christ)
(2) September 23, 2017 A.D. (Start of last 7 years ?)
See page 54 of book
"THE NEPHILIM AND THE PYRAMID OF THE APOCALYPSE" by Patrick Heron
Alex Jones show
02h 40m 50.072s ==> 02h 48m 12.343s
https://infowars.com
https://banned.video
Daniel and Revelation talk about 3.5 years and 1260 days a lot,
so events are relatively recent to each other.
I could never figure out the starting point for the stopwatch
till i heard 2 people on Alex Jones show May10,2021.
AND THEN TEMPLE-MOUNT IS ON FIRE SAME DAY FOR ALL YOU
3RD-TEMPLE WATCHERS !!!!!
You can use the free astronomy app for
Windows / Mac-OS / Linux called STELLARIUM
And see how Revelation12:1-2 matches to
(1) September 11, 3 B.C. (Birth of Jesus Christ)
(2) September 23, 2017 A.D. (Start of last 7 years ?)
See page 54 of book
"THE NEPHILIM AND THE PYRAMID OF THE APOCALYPSE" by Patrick Heron
Keywords
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