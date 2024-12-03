BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jamil Amouri's body is still being held
FPTV spoke with the mother of Jamil Al-Amouri,  from Jenin refugee camp, a martyr whose body was detained, before the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, along with a large number of detainees. He was a founder and young leader of the Al-Quds Brigades- Jenin Battalion and was martyred on June 10, 2021, during a raid in Jenin by Zionist forces, so the occupation has held his body hostage for three and a half years. Interview: Jamil Amouri's mother

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 01/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video

 

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
